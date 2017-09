A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Ric Flair is "back up and running"—WOOOOO!

In mid-August, the 68-year-old iconic wrestling star was hospitalized for "tough medical issues," was placed in a medically induced coma, and underwent surgery.

He returned to social media Saturday with a personal video message.

"Hey, to all my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that NB—wooooo!—is back up and running," Ric said, wearing a T-shirt that reads,"I Ain't Dead Yet M F***ers."

