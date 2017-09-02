Tamra Judge Kicks Off 50th Birthday Celebration in a Bikini

Tamra Judge's birthday weekend is underway!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star and mother of four turned 50 Saturday and is celebrating with her husband Eddie Judge and friends at a vacation rental home in Carmel, California.
She kicked off the celebrations early. On Friday evening, she posted photos of herself wearing a bikini and standing in front of a private pool, as well as in a kitchen, drinking Champagne.
"Living like I'm 49 forever," she wrote. "Or more like the next 5 hours."
In another pic, she cuddles Eddie as she holds her Champagne flute.
"Love you to the moon and back baby @eddiejudge #tamras50th #vintage67," she wrote.
And what adult birthday party wouldn't be complete without tequila shots?
But the Judges weren't going to let some pre-birthday boozing put a damper on their fitness; On Saturday morning, Tamra shared a video of the two and their guests working out, writing, "Thank you @eddiejudge for renting a house with a gym."
She later changed into a leopard-print bikini and continued her birthday festivities. Bring out the piñata!
The reality star is celebrating her birthday days after she revealed via a mirror selfie that she was recently diagnosed with melanoma.
"I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked/ This was just a small black flat freckle.... I had no idea!" she wrote. "Ill be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain't bad either."