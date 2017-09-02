Tamra Judge Kicks Off 50th Birthday Celebration in a Bikini

Tamra Judge's birthday weekend is underway!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and mother of four turned 50 Saturday and is celebrating with her husband Eddie Judge and friends at a vacation rental home in Carmel, California.

She kicked off the celebrations early. On Friday evening, she posted photos of herself wearing a bikini and standing in front of a private pool, as well as in a kitchen, drinking Champagne.

"Living like I'm 49 forever," she wrote. "Or more like the next 5 hours."

In another pic, she cuddles Eddie as she holds her Champagne flute.

"Love you to the moon and back baby @eddiejudge #tamras50th #vintage67," she wrote.