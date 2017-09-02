Amal Clooney Stuns in Sparkling Blue Gown on Date With George Clooney in Venice

Gorgeous mama!

George Clooney and Amal Clooneywere photographed leaving the Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, Italy Friday. The 39-year-old international human rights attorney turned heads in a strapless, sparkling blue sapphire, fringed Missoni Resort 2018 gown.

A few days ago, the two returned to the city where they got married in 2014 in order to attend the 2017 Venice Film Festival, where the 56-year-old actor is premiering his new film Suburbicon. The Clooneys traveled to Venice with their almost 3-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Amal's sparkling look marks one of her most gorgeous styles. She also sported a strapless, ruffled lace and tulle, black polka dot Ermanno Scervino fall/winter 2017-2018 bustier dress while out in Venice with George on Wednesday.

See more photos of her fashion choices over the past few years.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

True Blue

Amal stuns in a sapphire Missoni gown at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

Amal Clooney

Photopix/GC Images

Polka Dots

Amal wears a black polka dot Ermanno Scervino fall/winter 2017-2018 bustier dress in Venice.

Amal Clooney

Frank Lewis/startraksphoto.com

Vision in Red

Looking fierce! Amal is hitting the road in tan crocodile Paul Andrew Zenadia pumps and a dazzling red wrap dress and we say yes queen!

Amal Clooney

TheImageDirect.com

Put a Ribbon on it!

The lawyer knows how to keep it classy with a red necktie while in NYC for the United Nations - fashionable and saving the world, what else?

Amal Clooney

James Devaney/GC Images

Modern Muse

Amal means business and is ready to take over the city in her Altuzarra perfect Fall outfit.

Amal Clooney

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Style

Amal looked regal in a black, sparkling gown at the premiere of George Clooney's film Hail, Caesar! at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.

Amal Clooney

Xposure / AKM-GSI

Legs for Days

Mrs. Clooney put her legs on full display in this sexy mini and Paul Andrew fringed stiletto boots while out and about in London.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Blushing Beauty

Amal looks effortlessly glamorous as she gets cozy with her husband George Clooney at the premiere of Our Brand is Crisis.

Amal Clooney

SAV/GC Images

Ombre Chic

Enjoying the night out, Mrs. Clooney layered up in a bright green Burberry Psorsum trench coat paired with a gray turtle neck sweater.

Amal Clooney

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Business as Usual

The bombshell barrister is a class act in a tailored Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Amal Clooney

Splash News

Class Act

Mrs. Clooney keeps it simple in a red collared Dolce & Gabbana frock with buttoned detail and an on-trend tweed fabric. 

Amal Clooney

BlayzenPhotos/Splash News

A Night Out

The lawyer attends the New York Film Festival working a bright green pleated Versace dress paired it with matching Jimmy Choo heels.

Amal Clooney

AKM-GSI

Stripes on Stripes

When is Amal not perfectly styled? Never! This time, Mrs. Clooney sported a slinky striped halter dress with a bright red lip. 

Amal Clooney

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Street Style Smarts

She works a smart-chic Dolce & Gabbana frock in a deep red tone. 

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Golden Girl

Enjoying the evening in Ibiza with hubby George Clooney, Amal turns heads in a slinky gold mini.

Amal Clooney

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Jetsetter

The jetsetter slips on a cozy blush Stella McCartney knit set, and pairs the crisp ensemble with a funky pair of shoes. 

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

AKM-GSI

Date Night Divine

Oh la la! Amal flaunts her svelte physique in a sheer coral dress while out with hubby George Clooney

Amal Clooney

Beretta/Sims/Startraksphoto.com

Bright Whites

Mrs. Clooney steps out in London in a so fresh, so chic summer white ensemble.

Amal Clooney, Stella McCartney

Gotcha Images / Splash News

Stellar Stella

Amal hits the London nighttime scene with Stella McCartney in a lacy jumpsuit from the designer's own collection.

Amal Clooney

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Day-Off Denim

The star kept it casual in boyfriend jeans and Tome trench.

Amal Clooney

JONATHAN BRADY/PA Photos /Landov

We Spot You!

The lawyer donned a polka dot dress with statement pockets to the Supreme Court in London.

Amal Clooney

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Lovely in Lilac

Work it, girl! Amal slips into a dainty Giambattista Valli skirt set while out in London.

Amal Clooney

Masatoshi Okauchi/Rex/REX USA

George's Golden Girl

Mrs. Clooney was radiant at the Tomorrowland Toyko premiere in a Maison Margielato gown.

Amal Clooney

Jun Sato/GC Images

Live Colorfully

Always travel in style! Amal rocked a Missoni dress with Valentino sandals while arriving in Japan. 

Amal Clooney, Mia Alamuddin, George Clooney

John Shearer/Getty Images

Itty Bitty Mini

The star steps out with her niece and husband George Clooney at the premiere of George's latest film Tomorrowland wearing a black-and-peach Antonio Berardi mini.

Amal Clooney

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Hats Off

She makes a casual airport entrance wearing a plaid baker cap, a lacy Zara top, Citizens of Humanity Faye Wide Leg jeans and a sleek Miu Miu bag.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

XactpiX/Splash News

Night Blossom

Amal (clad in Alexander McQueen) and George dined with her mum in New York City.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

XactpiX/Splash News

Date Dashing

Hand-in-hand with hubby George Clooney, the barrister takes time to show off her taupe J Brand leather jacket styled over an all-black ensemble. 

Amal Clooney, Fashion

XPX/Star Max/GC Images

Perfection As Usual

Does she ever miss a beat? Amal again crushes the street style game in a sweet Giambattista Valli top with Citizens of Humanity skinny jeans.

Amal Clooney

INFphoto.com

Passion Pants

Mrs. Clooney continues to school NYC on her sharp street style, with her latest lesson being these flared Giambattista Valli trousers.

Amal Clooney

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Amal Clooney

The Columbia University adjunct professor looks quite smart, if you get our drifts, in this tweed Oscar de la Renta skirt suit.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

AKM-GSI

Dog Days

Even while out with the pups (and, ahem, George!), Amal keeps her casual style just as polished as ever.

Amal Clooney

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bright Spot

The brunette beauty livens up her nude skirt and pops with a succulent Gucci collared blouse.

Amal Clooney

Splash News

Walking on Flowers!

Amal jazzed up her white and cream ensemble with floral pumps. 

Amal Clooney

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

That's So 70s

Mrs. Clooney stepped out for lunch with Vogue editrix Anna Wintour (a cover could be in the works!) in head-to-toe Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Nina Bruce

XactpiX / Splash News

Leopard Lady

It's date (and Giambattista Valli leopart print coat) night for Amal and George! The couple head to Italian mainstay Patsy's in New York.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 100 LIVES

Crafty Crochet

Amal showcases her sultry side in this sexy cobalt blue number with crochet-effect cutouts.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Sunny Disposition

All eyes on Amal! We can't stop looking at Mrs. Clooney's marigold jacket, printed skirt and chic cage booties.

Amal Clooney

Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com

Beanie Beauty

The lawyer steps out in New York City sporting a textured white coat, lacquered jeans and cozy beanie.

Amal Clooney

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Red Coat Coming

Whew! Mrs. Clooney takes traveling in style to a whole new level in this bold Verasce coat.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

AKM-GSI

Date Night

The lovebirds celebrate their first Valentine's Day as married pair, with Amal keeping things classy in a chic Saint Laurent fringed poncho.

Amal Alamuddin

PacificCoastNews

Tres Chic

Upon arriving in Paris, the barrister is a class act in a tweed coat.

Amal Clooney

Sam Sharma/JS/PacificCoastNews

Carnation Bouquet

The powerhouse lawyer picks a sweet carnation-print frock for a day out in Los Angeles.  

Amal Clooney, Golden Globes - Not for Widget

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gloves On

Only Christian Dior Couture could pull off this classically romantic draped black gown styled with prim white gloves.

Amal Alamuddin

INFphoto.com

Smoky Sharp

While at first-glance it lmay look like a coat, this polished black velvet and gray matelassé Dolce & Gabbana design is actually a dress.  

Amal Alamuddin, Amal Clooney

AKM-GSI

Bold Move!

While in Greece the newlywed brightened up in this orange frock.

Amal Alamuddin, Amal Clooney

Pavlos Karabatsis / Splash News

Power Suits

Clad in Oscar de la Renta, the human rights lawyer got back to business in Athens, Greece.

Amal Alamuddin

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Arriving in Style

Mrs. Clooney looks prim and polished waiting in line at the airport.

The family had earlier spent much of the summer in Lake Como, Italy, where George has for years maintained a villa.

He and Amal were photographed on a few date nights there as well.

