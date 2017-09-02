Amal Clooney Stuns in Sparkling Blue Gown on Date With George Clooney in Venice

Gorgeous mama!
George Clooney and Amal Clooneywere photographed leaving the Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, Italy Friday. The 39-year-old international human rights attorney turned heads in a strapless, sparkling blue sapphire, fringed Missoni Resort 2018 gown.
A few days ago, the two returned to the city where they got married in 2014 in order to attend the 2017 Venice Film Festival, where the 56-year-old actor is premiering his new film Suburbicon. The Clooneys traveled to Venice with their almost 3-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella.
Amal's sparkling look marks one of her most gorgeous styles. She also sported a strapless, ruffled lace and tulle, black polka dot Ermanno Scervino fall/winter 2017-2018 bustier dress while out in Venice with George on Wednesday.
See more photos of her fashion choices over the past few years.
Amal stuns in a sapphire Missoni gown at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.
Amal wears a black polka dot Ermanno Scervino fall/winter 2017-2018 bustier dress in Venice.
Looking fierce! Amal is hitting the road in tan crocodile Paul Andrew Zenadia pumps and a dazzling red wrap dress and we say yes queen!
The lawyer knows how to keep it classy with a red necktie while in NYC for the United Nations - fashionable and saving the world, what else?
Amal means business and is ready to take over the city in her Altuzarra perfect Fall outfit.
Amal looked regal in a black, sparkling gown at the premiere of George Clooney's film Hail, Caesar! at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.
Mrs. Clooney put her legs on full display in this sexy mini and Paul Andrew fringed stiletto boots while out and about in London.
Amal looks effortlessly glamorous as she gets cozy with her husband George Clooney at the premiere of Our Brand is Crisis.
Enjoying the night out, Mrs. Clooney layered up in a bright green Burberry Psorsum trench coat paired with a gray turtle neck sweater.
The bombshell barrister is a class act in a tailored Dolce & Gabbana suit.
Mrs. Clooney keeps it simple in a red collared Dolce & Gabbana frock with buttoned detail and an on-trend tweed fabric.
The lawyer attends the New York Film Festival working a bright green pleated Versace dress paired it with matching Jimmy Choo heels.
When is Amal not perfectly styled? Never! This time, Mrs. Clooney sported a slinky striped halter dress with a bright red lip.
She works a smart-chic Dolce & Gabbana frock in a deep red tone.
Enjoying the evening in Ibiza with hubby George Clooney, Amal turns heads in a slinky gold mini.
The jetsetter slips on a cozy blush Stella McCartney knit set, and pairs the crisp ensemble with a funky pair of shoes.
Oh la la! Amal flaunts her svelte physique in a sheer coral dress while out with hubby George Clooney.
Mrs. Clooney steps out in London in a so fresh, so chic summer white ensemble.
Amal hits the London nighttime scene with Stella McCartney in a lacy jumpsuit from the designer's own collection.
The star kept it casual in boyfriend jeans and Tome trench.
The lawyer donned a polka dot dress with statement pockets to the Supreme Court in London.
Work it, girl! Amal slips into a dainty Giambattista Valli skirt set while out in London.
Mrs. Clooney was radiant at the Tomorrowland Toyko premiere in a Maison Margielato gown.
Always travel in style! Amal rocked a Missoni dress with Valentino sandals while arriving in Japan.
The star steps out with her niece and husband George Clooney at the premiere of George's latest film Tomorrowland wearing a black-and-peach Antonio Berardi mini.
She makes a casual airport entrance wearing a plaid baker cap, a lacy Zara top, Citizens of Humanity Faye Wide Leg jeans and a sleek Miu Miu bag.
Amal (clad in Alexander McQueen) and George dined with her mum in New York City.
Hand-in-hand with hubby George Clooney, the barrister takes time to show off her taupe J Brand leather jacket styled over an all-black ensemble.
Does she ever miss a beat? Amal again crushes the street style game in a sweet Giambattista Valli top with Citizens of Humanity skinny jeans.
Mrs. Clooney continues to school NYC on her sharp street style, with her latest lesson being these flared Giambattista Valli trousers.
The Columbia University adjunct professor looks quite smart, if you get our drifts, in this tweed Oscar de la Renta skirt suit.
Even while out with the pups (and, ahem, George!), Amal keeps her casual style just as polished as ever.
The brunette beauty livens up her nude skirt and pops with a succulent Gucci collared blouse.
Amal jazzed up her white and cream ensemble with floral pumps.
Mrs. Clooney stepped out for lunch with Vogue editrix Anna Wintour (a cover could be in the works!) in head-to-toe Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.
It's date (and Giambattista Valli leopart print coat) night for Amal and George! The couple head to Italian mainstay Patsy's in New York.
Amal showcases her sultry side in this sexy cobalt blue number with crochet-effect cutouts.
All eyes on Amal! We can't stop looking at Mrs. Clooney's marigold jacket, printed skirt and chic cage booties.
The lawyer steps out in New York City sporting a textured white coat, lacquered jeans and cozy beanie.
Whew! Mrs. Clooney takes traveling in style to a whole new level in this bold Verasce coat.
The lovebirds celebrate their first Valentine's Day as married pair, with Amal keeping things classy in a chic Saint Laurent fringed poncho.
Upon arriving in Paris, the barrister is a class act in a tweed coat.
The powerhouse lawyer picks a sweet carnation-print frock for a day out in Los Angeles.
Only Christian Dior Couture could pull off this classically romantic draped black gown styled with prim white gloves.
While at first-glance it lmay look like a coat, this polished black velvet and gray matelassé Dolce & Gabbana design is actually a dress.
While in Greece the newlywed brightened up in this orange frock.
Clad in Oscar de la Renta, the human rights lawyer got back to business in Athens, Greece.
Mrs. Clooney looks prim and polished waiting in line at the airport.
The family had earlier spent much of the summer in Lake Como, Italy, where George has for years maintained a villa.
He and Amal were photographed on a few date nights there as well.