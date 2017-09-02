Amal Clooney Stuns in Sparkling Blue Gown on Date With George Clooney in Venice

Gorgeous mama!

George Clooney and Amal Clooneywere photographed leaving the Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, Italy Friday. The 39-year-old international human rights attorney turned heads in a strapless, sparkling blue sapphire, fringed Missoni Resort 2018 gown.

A few days ago, the two returned to the city where they got married in 2014 in order to attend the 2017 Venice Film Festival, where the 56-year-old actor is premiering his new film Suburbicon. The Clooneys traveled to Venice with their almost 3-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Amal's sparkling look marks one of her most gorgeous styles. She also sported a strapless, ruffled lace and tulle, black polka dot Ermanno Scervino fall/winter 2017-2018 bustier dress while out in Venice with George on Wednesday.

