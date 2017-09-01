Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Rushed to Hospital Before Daughter's Driving Test

Shannon Beador is recovering from a traumatic incident this afternoon in Orange County.

Shortly before her daughter Sophie was scheduled to take her driver's license test, the Real Housewives of Orange County star discovered that her nose was bleeding.

What came next was a series of events no Beador could have predicted.

"Poor Sophie. I feel horrible for traumatizing her today. Was driving with Sophie to the DMV this afternoon so she could finally get her license and my nose started to bleed," Shannon shared on Instagram from a doctor's office. "Then it started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye. Sophie had to call 911."

Photos

Ouch! Injured Celebs

She added, "I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere. Was in the hospital all afternoon, but everything is ok now. Probably because of the dry weather here."

For those not in Orange County, much of Southern California is experiencing an end of summer heat wave with triple-digit temperatures.

Despite the health scare, Shannon was happy to announce that Sophie did pass her test and officially has her driver's license.

"She passed!!! And then thought it was ok to drive home and take her sister out for ice cream without asking," she shared. "Car rules are being laid down tonight! #eventfulday #lettheweekendbemellow."

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

