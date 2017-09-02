Best Labor Day Sales 2017

Branded: Sales

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Fact: You're already in a great mood because the Labor Day holiday means a long weekend for you.

Well, guess what: If you fancy yourself a shopper, it's about to get a whole lot better. To help you keep riding that feel-good wave, we've rounded up the hottest online sales, and trust: There are tons of 'em. Maybe you're in the market to makeover your entire living room, HGTV style, or maybe you just want a new, fun dress to wear before summer weather has come and gone.

Regardless of your shopping goals, there's a Labor Day sale that has your name written all over it. 

For the best of the best, keep on scrolling!

LD

Rebecca Taylor

Rebecca Taylor

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Extra 40% off all sale items with code "SUNSET"

Our Pick: Rebecca Taylor La Vie Drapey Denim Dress, Was: $295, Now: $169

LD

Sanctuary

Sanctuary

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Spend $150 Save $25; Spend $200 Save $50; Spend $250 Save $75 ; free ground shipping

Our Pick: Sanctuary Hazel Dress, $129

LD

Revo

Revo

Dates: Now-Sept 5
Promotion: 20% off site-wide (full-priced items only) with code "SEPT20"

Our Pick: Aston Sunglasses, $239

LD

True Religion

True Religion

Dates: Now-Sept. 5
Promotion: 40% Off Select Styles + free shot glasses with $250 purchase

Our Pick: True Religion Women's Cami Slip Dress, Was: $75, Now: $45

LD

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Dates: Now-Sept. 4 
Promotion: 50% off select sandals + free shipping (Free shipping automatically applied at checkout. Ground shipping only. Offer not valid in Alaska or Hawaii. Excludes return shipping charges. Not valid on previous purchases.)

Our Pick: Dr. Scholl's Corinne Wedge Sandal, $76

 

LD

Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Buy $75+, Get 20% off; Buy $100+, Get 25% off; Buy $150+, Get 30% off with coupon code "LBRDAY"

Our Pick: Chinese Laundry Starlight Bootie, $175

LD

Milly

Milly

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Take an extra 30% off sale pieces with the code "LABORDAY17"

Our Pick: Milly Gingham Fil Coupe Scarlett Dress, Was: $595, Now: $417

LD

Roxy

Roxy

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Take an additional 25% off sale items

Our Pick: Roxy Tomboy Straw Hat, Was: $26, Now: $16

LD

Dormify

Dormify

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: 20% off sitewide & free shipping with code "SUMMERDONTGO"

Our Pick: Pink Vintage Inspired Area Rug, $409 

LD

Lulu & Georgia

Lulu & Georgia

Dates: 8/30-9/5
Promotion: 10% off $300 with code GOOD; 15% off $550 with code BETTER; 20% off $800 with code BEST; 25% off $1500+ with code BANANAS

Our Pick: Lulu & Georgia Aviva Velet Chair, $610

LD

Yandy.com

Yandy.com

Dates: 9/1-9/4
Promotion: 25% off site wide with promo code "LD25"

Our Pick: Yandy Collectible Anime Cutie Costume, $70

LD

Halston

Halston

Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: 30% off sale & clearance items with code "LABORDAY"

Our Pick: Metallic Draped Gown, $525

LD

Henri Bendel

Henri Bendel

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Exta 10% off sale items; customers will receive a free gift with $150 purchase 

Our Pick: Henri Bendel Jetsetter Mini Convertible Denim Backpack, Was: $250, Now: $150

LD

Soludos

Soludos

Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: Up to 60% off select styles

Our Pick: Soludos Frenchie Embroidered Platform Slipper, Was: $75, Now: $50

LD

Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky

Dates: Now–Sept. 5
Promotion: Up to 60% off select styles

Our Pick: Hanky Panky Heather Jersey Romper, Was: $99, Now: $66

LD

Solstice Sunglasses

Solstice Sunglasses

Dates: Now–Sept. 6
Promotion: 25% off select styles

Our Pick: Miu Miu 13NS Round Sunglasses, $380

LD

Lancer Skincare

Lancer Skincare

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Free Deluxe Sample of the Caviar Lime Acid Peel & Free Shipping with any LancerSkincare.com purchase of $150+

Our Pick: Lancer Younger Revealing Mask Intense, $250

LD

Joe's Jeans

Joe's Jeans

Dates: Now–Sept. 5
Promotion: 30% off select styles; Free shipping with code "LD30"

Our Pick: Joe's Jeans The Charlie High Rise Skinny, $189

LD

White + Warren

White + Warren

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: All the Spring/Summer travel wrap colors are now at $209; Summer Styles at up to 60% off

Our Pick: White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap, Was: $298, Now: $209

LD

Smoke x Mirrors

Smoke x Mirrors

Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: Buy one frame & get $25 off with code "Laborday25"; Buy two or more frames & get $50 off total purchase with code "Laborday50"

Our Pick: Eighty's Bright & Matte Gold Geo II Sunglasses, $350

LD

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch

Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: 40% off entire store, in-store and online, All jeans for $39

Our Pick: Abercrombie & Fitch Varsity Jacket, Was: $120, Now: $72

LD

The Mighty Company

The Mighty Company

Dates: Sept. 3–Sept. 6
Promotion: 30% off with code "LABORYAY"

Our Pick: The Mighty Company Bmbr 04 Lorie, $895

LD

Hobo

Hobo

Dates: Sept. 4
Promotion: 20% off full-priced styles with code "WEEKEND"

Our Pick: Hobo Raine Clutch, $158

LD

Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped

Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: 30% off select styles with code "LDW30"

Our Pick: The Morgan Top, $78; The Morgan Bottom, $78

LD

ban.do

ban.do

Dates: Now-9/4
Promotion: spend $50 and you can pick a free gift plus free shipping–no code needed

Our Pick: ban.do Blush Pink Heart Sunglasses, $15

LD

ASH

ASH

Dates: Now–Sept. 5
Promotion: Free shipping on orders of $100 and above

Our Pick: ASH Panic White Leather Sneaker, $185

LD

Cotton On

Cotton On

Dates: Now-Sept. 5
Promotion: Extra 20% off sale items from 8/31-9/3 and 30% off full priced items from 9/4-9/5

Our Pick: Cotton On Tina Tshirt Dress 2, Was: $20, Now: $15

LD

Blackwood For Men

Blackwood For Men Labor Day Sale at ULTA Beauty

Dates: Sept. 3–Sept. 23
Promotion: Buy Two; Get One Free

Our Pick: Blackwood for Men Cooling Clay Facial Wash, $19

LD

100% Pure

100% Pure

Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: Free shipping on all orders

Our Pick: 100% Pure Vitamin C Serum, $40

Labor Day

3x1

3x1

Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion:Take an extra 25% off all sale items with code "LDW25"

Our Pick: Oli Clark Dress, Was: $245, Now: $172

Tell us: What'd ya get?

