Daniel Bryan Has a "Really Hard Time" Watching Brie Bella's Naked Pregnancy Photo Shoot: "Not My Cup of Tea"

You OK, Daniel Bryan?
On the season two premiere of Total Bellas, Brie Bella decides to do a super sexy naked photo shoot to celebrate her pregnancy, but Bryan isn't completely sold on the idea.
"I have a really hard time with photo shoots in general," Bryan admits in this sneak peek clip. "I am very private despite all of this and I am not a huge fan of social media because it's taking moments that would normally just be private between the two of us and just like all of a sudden now that's public, so we don't have anything to just ourselves."
Brie invites Bryan to take some personal photos with her as she poses in just an open white robe and Bryan is visibly nervous.
"It's hard to loosen up when my wife is naked in front of all these people," Bryan says.
"Just think about how you made the baby," the photographer jokes, but Bryan is still uncomfortable.
"The first thing that they are having me do is stand behind Brie, who's naked in front of all these people, that is not my cup of tea," Bryan admits.
"I don't understand the fascination she has with being naked in front of the camera," Bryan later says to Nikki Bella, who's there for moral support.
"I think it's because as a woman your body changes so much that you just wanna have these amazing memories," Nikki says. "But then you do feel beautiful in a certain way."
