Find Out the Big Gesture George Clooney Used to Convince Matt Damon to Break a Promise to His Wife

Family comes first!
Longtime Hollywood buddies Matt Damon and George Clooney have worked together a lot during their careers. However, there is one person that almost came between them—Matt's wife...sort of. When it came to their latest film Suburbicon, it turns out Matt almost didn't sign on in order to spend more time with his family.
When George was casting for the film, Matt was already booked up and had promised his wife he wouldn't take on any more roles. "When George called me, I was like, 'I'd rather be waterboarded than turn you down, but I have to be with my family,'" Matt shared while promoting the film at the Venice International Film Festival.
So, how did George convince his bud to break his promise? "I was sitting at the dinner table with my wife when this text came in that said, 'How about if I move [the film] to L.A.?'" Matt revealed. "I turned the phone to my wife and she goes, 'OK, you're doing it.'"
The rest is history! Goerge is currently in Venice promoting the film and he made it a family affair by bringing along wife Amal Clooney and their twins Ella and Alexander. How are the two spending their time together? And what is it like vacationing with two small children? Watch the clip above for all the details!
