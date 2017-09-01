Serena Williams Gives Birth! Read Her Most Powerful Quotes on Motherhood

Not even winning 23 grand slams could prepare Serena Williams for the biggest adventure of a lifetime.

In case you missed it, the tennis legend gave birth to a daughter earlier today, her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. Reports indicate that mama and baby are doing well, and Venus Williams shared her joy prior to competing at the 2017 U.S. Open.

"Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe," the athlete told ESPN reporters.

Serena's been open in describing the shock she felt after finding out about the accidental pregnancy, which was confirmed less than four months after the Reddit co-founder popped the question and the pair became engaged.