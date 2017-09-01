Stephanie March Weds Dan Benton 2 Years After Divorce From Bobby Flay

Congrats to Stephanie March and Dan Benton!

The former Law & Order: SVU star and ex-wife of celebrity chef Bobby Flay wed her tech investor boyfriend at their home in Katonah, New York Friday, a little more than a month after they got engaged.

March, 43, and Benton, 58, tied the knot in front of family and friends and walked down the aisle to the Star Wars theme song, which her best friend played on her grandmother's piano, People reported. The bride wore a white Dolce & Gabbana gown, the outlet said.