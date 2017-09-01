Serena Williams Gives Birth to First Child

Inside Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Unique World: How the Couple Are Getting Ready for Baby & Making It Work Long Distance
The wait is over!
Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, a source confirms to E! News. WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd made the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon, writing, "Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well."
The tennis legend welcomed her firstborn, alongside her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
ESPN also shared the news as sister Venus Williams prepared to step out on the court at the 2017 U.S. Open. She told reporters, "Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe."
During an interview with Vanity Fair, the athlete spoke about her relationship and her baby and admitted that she "would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world" if you had told her she would be pregnant one year ago.
"This is kind of how I am right now, this is happening sooner than later and it's going by so fast," she shared.
"I don't know what to do with a baby. I have nothing…I've done absolutely nothing for the baby room."
Williams also described finding out that she was expecting her first child during a home pregnancy test, telling the magazine, "[I thought] I'll take it just because (a) to prove you wrong and (b) because it's fun, whatever. It's like a joke, why not? An hour and a half later, I went back to the bathroom and I totally forgot about it because it was impossible for me…So I went back to get dressed and I went back in the bathroom and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that test.'"
She explained her initial reaction upon seeing the test results by revealing that she "did a double take."
"My heart dropped. Like it literally dropped."
Earlier this summer, Williams' soon-to-be husband opened up about how he knew that motherhood would come easily to his leading lady.
"She's very good at a lot of things and well on her way to being an awesome mom too," he told CNBC's Squawk Box before noting that he will be going on paternity leave from the company after their little one arrives.
"I'll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad."
Congratulations to both on their exciting arrival!