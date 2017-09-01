Dancing With the Stars: Everything We Know About the Season 25 Cast

Vanessa Lachey, Frankie Muniz, Nikki Bella, Drew Scott

It's almost time to do back to the ballroom, Dancing With the Stars fans.

And while we inch ever closer to the premiere of the landmark 25th season, the roster of celebs ready to put on their dancing shoes and fight for that mirrorball trophy is beginning to take shape. While ABC has only confirmed one cast member (Property Brothers star Drew Scott) and will not comment on or confirm casting rumors ahead of their official cast reveal on Good Morning America on September 6, sources have filled E! News in on a great deal of names. If you've had trouble keeping track of the stars who've signed on, we've got your back.

Scroll on for everything we know about the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 25!

Victoria Arlen, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Victoria Arlen

The former Paralympic swimmer-turned-ESPN personality will compete in season 25, sources tell E! News. And the fact that she's able to is something of a miracle. At the age of 11, Arlen was diagnosed with two incredibly rare autoimmune disorders that robbed her of the the ability to eat, speak, walk or move. After 10 years in a wheelchair, she learned how to speak, eat and move all over again, eventually going on to deliver a world record-breaking performance at the 2012 Summer Paralympics U.S. swimming trials.

Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher

The Grease Live! breakout star will bring his musical theater talents to the ballroom for season 25, sources tell E! News. Fisher, who first appeared in the Disney Channel Teen Beach Movie franchise, recently appeared on Broadway in Hamilton. We hear he'll be competing alongside pro Lindsay Arnold.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz

The former Malcolm in the Middle star will compete for the mirrorball in season 25, sources tell E! News. We hear he'll be competing alongside pro Witney Carson.

Derek Fisher

Derek Fisher

The former NBA star most recently in the news for a June DUI arrest on suspicion of DUI charges in California after flipping his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, will compete in season 25, sources tell E! News.

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

The married couple will face off in season 25, sources tell E! News, making them only the second married couple to compete against one another in DWTS history. They follow season 12's Alexa and Carlos PenaVega. Fun fact: Nick's brother and 98 Degrees bandmate Drew Lachey competed in season two and won!

Drew Scott, Dancing With the Stars

Drew Scott

The only cast member officially confirmed by ABC, the Property Brothers star surprised Good Morning America's live studio audience with the news on Wednesday, Aug. 29, revealing that he'll be competing for the mirrorball trophy alongside last season's winning pro Emma Slater.

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Barbara Corcoran

Sources tell E! News that the Shark Tank star will compete for the mirrorball in season 25, following in the footsteps of her fellow Shark Robert Herjavec who competed in season 20.

Nikki Bella, 2017 Much Music Video Awards, Arrivals

Nikki Bella

The E! reality star, currently inactive at the WWE due to an injury, will compete in season 25, sources tell E! News. And yes, that means we'll probably see her fiancé John Cena in the ballroom plenty.

Who do you think has the best shot at taking home the mirrorball this season? Sound off in the comments below!

Dancing With the Stars returns for season 25 on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

