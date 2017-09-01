Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Explain How Eric Jr. Earned His Nickname: "Vivi Started It Herself!"

It's a boy! 

Meet Eric Decker Jr. and Vivianne Decker! Since Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker last graced our screens, they have added a son to their family, and their daughter Vivianne is now 3. Time flies when you're a professional football star, a country singer and balancing two kids. 

While you may be familiar with Vivianne, this girl has grown to be a whole lot sassier in the last few years. "Vivianne is very mischievous. She is my daughter," Jessie jokes. "I mean, when I look at her, I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is how I was as a little girl.' My mama will tell you, it is you reincarnated again."

As for little Eric, he's got a personality all of his own! "He is just a little rugrat. I mean, he is tough. He's fierce," Eric reveals. "He likes to pick on his sister a little bit. He wants to wrestle, he wants to butt heads, he wants to dig in the dirt—he's all boy. It has been fun to see his personality come alive now because he's two years old."

You may have noticed that he shares a name with his old man but they actually refer to him by his nickname Bubby. "The reason why we call him bubby is because Vivi started it herself," Jessie reveals. "When we brought Vivi into the hospital to introduce her to her brother for the first time, we said, 'This is your baby brother.' She said, 'Bubby?' And I looked at her and I said, ‘Yeah, this is bubby.'"

See the sweet moment in the clip above! 

