Jennifer Garner Changes Her Mind and Joins Instagram: See Her Adorable First Post

Welcome to Instagram, Jennifer Garner.

On Friday, the 45-year-old actress received a verified account and posted her first post on the social network; a time lapse video showing her writing the words, "I am officially on Instagram...So please follow me because isn't that how this works..." on a white letter board.

"Xx, Jen," she added in her caption.

As of Friday morning, Garner has garnered more than 120,000 thousand followers.

Her profile pic is a photo of her from the 2016 Hollywood premiere of Miracles From Heaven. She has not published a bio.

Garner's profile includes a link to the Save the Children charity's Hurricane Harvey Children's Relief Fund crowdfunding page, aimed at raising money for the victims of the devastating storm that ravaged Houston. The actress serves as a trustee and ambassador for the group.