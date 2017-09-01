2017 Fall TV Spoiler-rama: Get the Scoop on All Your Favorite Shows

ABC/Jack Rowand





Once Upon a Time (ABC)

When to Watch: Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

What to Expect: A new locale (Seattle-based Hyperion Heights). A new curse (Of course). A host of new characters (Dania Ramirez's Cinderella, Mekia Cox's Princess Tiana and Gabrielle Anwar's Lady Tremaine, to name a few). And a whole new Henry! Now grown and with a child of his own, this is not the same Henry who showed up on Emma Swan's doorstep as a true believer. For starters, he doesn't remember magic exists or that he even has a daughter!

"I think there's a little bit of cynicism and I think that's part of growing up. We've been with this kid who's so optimistic and so hopeful all this time, and that's still his essence, but there's a sense of age having changed his mind about certain things," new series regular Andrew J. West (who bares an eerie resemblance to his predecessor Jared Gilmore) admits. "He's certainly grown wiser. We just hope that he hasn't too much sadder, you know? And I think that's what we are going to explore in the beginning of the season...And we also want to see where he's going from here, and that's going to be the big surprise and why we continue to watch."

Of course, we'll also be tuning in for the three mainstays who survived the series reset, including Lana Parrilla's Evil Queen, who's now going by Roni, running a bar, and trying to forge a relationship with this new version of her son. "He actually does things that Jared does," Parrilla says of her new co-star. "Maybe how he says something or even how he laughs at something, which is kind of trippy. I love Jared, and I'll miss him. But I'm developing this relationship with Andrew and I'm like, 'OK, I'm your mom, even though we're, like, three years apart in age!' But I'm his mom and so I've asked him, 'Are you comfortable with me touching your face and doing things that I did with Jared?' And he's totally open to it. We're finding our way as mother and son—in flashbacks. And in present, we don't know each other."