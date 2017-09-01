Mandy Moore Suffers Black Eye: "Shower Door Handle- 1, Mandy- 0"

Mandy Moore, Black Eye

Instagram

Mandy Moore is nursing a black eye after suffering an accident but is maintaining her sense of humor about it.

The 33-year-old This Is Us star posted a selfie on Instagram early Friday.

"Shower door handle- 1, Mandy- 0," she wrote. "Real talk: how does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??)."

Moore needed stitches after her accident, so a plastic surgeon was called. Dr. David Stoker, whose office is in the coastal Los Angeles community of Marina del Rey, made a special trip after hours.

"Thanks @stokerplasticsurgery for coming in at 9pm to sew me up!!" Moore wrote. "Never had stitches or a black eye before... what a day!"

Photos

Everything We Know About This Is Us Season 2

Season two of This Is Us began production in July. A sneak peek video of a tear-jerking scene (what other kind is there?), starring Moore and Sterling K. Brown, was released last month.

The show returns to NBC on September 26.

