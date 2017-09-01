Girl on Top 2017: Vote in the Final Round Now

Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead, Girl on Top

Syfy; AMC

And then there were two. 

We have reached the final round of Girl on Top 2017, and by this point you definitely know what to do. 

This year's final showdown is between two relative newcomers: Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano, and Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey. It's a tough choice between two badasses, and both have stayed at the head of the pack through the entire competition, with the most votes in nearly every round so far. But only one can come out on top, and that's where you come in. 

Since this weekend is a holiday, we've extended the vote until Monday, September 4 at 5 p.m. P.T. As usual, you can vote as many times as you want until then.

Don't forget to rally your friends and fellow fans on Twitter with the hashtag #GirlonTop, and come back on Tuesday to find out who won! 

Girl on Top 2017: Final Round
Melanie Scrofano or Alycia Debnam-Carey?
51.5
48.5
