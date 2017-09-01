7 Beauty Lessons We've Learned from Zendaya's Eyebrows

Zendaya's eyebrows are on another level.

Thick, natural eyebrows that don't require much maintenance—that's the dream, right? Well, for this Disney star, it seems to be a reality. Whether she's photographed on the street or on the red carpet, with glam makeup or no makeup at all, her brows always come through, offering beauty inspiration (See: her Golden Globes beauty).

Normally the brow-obsessed follow a strict regimen to keep the hair above their eyes in check. But, plucking, waxing or threading too much can easily keep anyone from reaching their brow potential. The Oakland-born actress doesn't do much to her brows. She lets them be, resulting in a very natural look. This is the one of the many lessons we've learned.