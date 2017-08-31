Michael Nance From The Bachelorette Died From "Multiple Drug Toxicity": Report

The cause of the recent death of former The Bachelorette contestant Michael Nance has been revealed.
According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old reality star and musician, known as "Music Mike," died from "multiple drug toxicity" and his death was ruled an accident. Heroin, cocaine, Clonazepam (a sedative) and Gabapentin (an anticonvulsant) were all found in his system, according to the report, which was released last week. It also stated Nance had a history of opiate abuse and anxiety.
Nance was found dead this past May in a residence in Austin in his native Texas.
Nance is survived by his parents, J.E., Jr. and Tommye, brother Trey, sister Misty Nance, five nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog, Mia.
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Nance appeared on The Bachelorette season eight after being sober for two years after abusing prescription drugs. He competed for star Emily Maynard's love. She and many other Bachelor Nation alumni, including Chris Bukwoski, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Sean Lowe, paid tribute to him online after the shocking news of his death broke.
"So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent," Maynard tweeted. "Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."
"Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing," Bukwoski wrote. "He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten."