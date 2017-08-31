Everything We Know About Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin's Relationship

Is something going on between Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin?

The supermodel and NBA star stepped out Wednesday night for what a source describes to E! News as a "double date" with Kendall's bestie Hailey Baldwin and fellow basketball pro Chandler Parsons.

Jenner, 21, and Griffin, 28, arrived at Craig's in Los Angeles together at around 9:30 p.m., where they were seated at a private booth in the rear of the restaurant. Our insider says it was "definitely more than just a friendly outing because the girls were seated close to their men."

But aside from sitting next to each other, the eyewitness says Kenny and Blake weren't "overly affectionate and didn't show a lot of PDA" save for a brief moment when the athlete wrapped his arm around her shoulder.