September 2017 Horoscopes: What Does Fall Fashion Have in Store for You?

Who's ready for fall?
As we enter into a new season, it's time to take inventory of everything that summer '17 brought into our lives—the good and the bad. According to spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield, September is bringing a wave of reflection. If someone or something is bothering you, it may have more to do with you than them. "We judge in others our own secret shame," she told E! News.
To get through the month, you'll have to take a good look in the mirror, see all of yourself and accept yourself, flaws and all. "From the inside out, broadcast the real you," Lisa recommends.
Need some help broadcasting the real you? Don't worry, fashion has your back. Check out your sign's style forecast below!
Opportunities appear as challenges arise, but don't worry, you've got friends to comfort you along the way. Try to take your time making decisions. For you, green can represent growth and success. A purse like Pippa Middleton's bag will add something to represent your wins and help you carry everything on your newfound adventure. It's a must-have.
Hailey Convertible Crossbody Bag, Now $55.30
You've been the recipient of good luck over the past year, but the stars are shifting. This month, it's time to build upon those opportunities and successes. With a focused mind, you can manifest even greater things. Throw on a pair of killer sunglasses like Kim Kardashian, so you can see all of the positive things coming into your life.
You have to decide what makes you happy. Anything you've been holding onto out of habit or from fear has to exit this month. Invite a trusted friend to help you clean out your metaphorical and actual closet to make room for newfound abundance. Ciara's oversized dress gives her body the room to relax. Do the same with an comfortable garment you can wear on any occasion.
You've had to adjust a lot recently. No lie, there are still a few more adjustments to come, but the worst is over. You're safely steering through calmer waters this month. Find something nautical like Vanessa Hudgen's striped top to remind you that you are the captain of your life. Keep your mind focused on sailing through the rough spots towards the sunset. There are drinks and a safe harbor waiting nearby.
Cropped Striped Open-Knit Sweater, Now $128
You've been longing for more impact, so you've got some shock changes headed your way. Don't worry, these will help you break free of old limitations and step on to a bigger playing field. Just dress to impress, like Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Your regal attitude will make any situation work to your benefit.
Bardot Blazer Dress, $125
Your rational thinking keeps those around you from making rash decisions. That being said, make sure you balance wise advice and strategy with light-hearted fun. Put on something whimsical or flirty like Kerry Washington's floral maxi to remind yourself not to take things too seriously. After all, who said you can't be clever and fun at the same time?
Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $49.99
My sweet swimmer, you may be tempted to hide from stress or drown yourself in work this month. Somewhere in the middle is a better choice, at least on the weekends. Find some comfort clothes, soft and sexy like Victoria Justice's athleisure look to help you face the challenging weeks ahead. Good things are right around the corner!
Crop Bralette With Mesh, $42; Legging With Mesh, $62
Patience is your friend this month. Big change is coming slowly, but surely. Trust it and let it come to you. Meanwhile, breathe and indulge in a little retail therapy. Wrap yourself in something that swings like the hem on Jamie Chung's little black dress. At least your clothes will move, even if time doesn't feel like it is.
Amber Frill Detail Woven Wrap Dress, Now $18
This month, dream big and have faith, my patient bulls. You feel most secure when you can see, touch and taste the results, but this month, they're intangible. Revisit your wish list, update it and add more of what's good for the heart. Go simple with your wardrobe, adding down-to-earth denims like Gigi Hadid's oversized pants. It's time to find beauty in the basics.
Mom Acid Wash Jeans, $70
You've got good news headed your way! Put on your uptown shoes like Emily Ratajkowski and do a happy dance—it's time to celebrate! With the lessons learned over the past five months, you have the wisdom and big picture point of view to make you smarter than most. Now, elevate your body to match your brilliant mind.
Simone Boot, $220
Buckle up! You've got a big win in your near future! The challenge is that as life's pace picks up, you may want to move slower. But, center stage is calling. It's time to shine. As you enjoy the spotlight, you'll need a dress that shows that you mean business like Olivia Munn's frock. You're a success!
Bow Wrap Dress, $99.99
You may need a little downtime after the storm of August. Don't let your inner critic get you down. Imperfection is merely an invitation to make things better with your flair for beauty and drama. Wear something bold but practical like Jennifer Lawrence to show your fearless side.
Happy fall shopping!
