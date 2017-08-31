Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson Celebrates Son-in-Law's Marine Corps Milestone

Vicki Gunvalson is ready to drop a big "Woo hoo!"

On Thursday evening, the Real Housewives of Orange County star had some big family news to drop on social media.

As it turns out, Vicki's son-in-law Ryan Culberson has completed his service with the military.

"@ryan_culberson has completed his time in the Marine Corps today. Thank you for your sacrifice so we can live in the land of the free!" Vicki shared with her followers. "I'm so proud to call you my son in law and thank you for making my daughter so happy."

She added, "You got this! You're not alone! Our family is strong! #marines #family #hero #husband #father #rhoc #realhousewives #season12."