This Is How Shakira Is Getting Ready for Her El Dorado World Tour

Let's get one thing straight, Shakira doesn't play when it comes to her fitness!
The 40-year-old singer is getting ready to go on her El Dorado World Tour, and for the first time, she'll be taking her two sons with her.
In the first video that the Colombian beauty shared, she's working on her famous abs while her coach cheers her on. "Getting ready for the tour! Trying to get in shape," she captioned the post.
And just when you thought her workout session was over, hours later, the star shared a video of her getting her fitness on in the pool.
"Whatever it takes to prep for #ElDoradoWorldTour, even swimming at midnight Rocky style!" the singer wrote.
Shakira also showed us that after her aquatic workout, she was busy editing her music video for "Perro Fiel" which features Nicky Jam.
In June, Shakira announced the El Dorado World Tour which will kick off Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany. A Latin American leg of the tour will be announced at a later date.
"Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world," the 40-year-old singer tells E! News in a statement. "I can't wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It's going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!"
Here is the complete list of tour dates:
Nov. 18, 2017: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Nov. 10, 2017: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Nov. 11, 2017: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Nov. 12, 2017: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Nov. 14, 2017: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Nov. 16, 2017: Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena
Nov. 17, 2017: Bilbao, Spain – BEC
Nov. 19, 2017: Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center
Nov. 22, 2017: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
Nov. 23, 2017: La Coruña, Spain – Coliseum da Coruña
Nov. 25, 2017: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 28, 2017: Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier
Nov. 30, 2017: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Dec. 3, 2017: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Dec. 4, 2017: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Jan. 9, 2018: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Jan. 11, 2018: Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Jan. 12, 2018: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Jan. 16, 2018: – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Jan. 17, 2018: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena
Jan. 19, 2018: Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre
Jan. 20, 2018: Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre
Jan. 22, 2018: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jan. 23, 2018: Chicago, IL – United Center
Jan. 26, 2018: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jan. 28, 2018: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jan. 29, 2018: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Feb. 1, 2018: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Feb. 3, 2018: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Feb. 6, 2018: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Feb. 7, 2018: San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Feb. 9, 2018: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
Feb. 10, 2018: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
The El Dorado World Tour is presented by Rakuten. "I'm so excited to be announcing the El Dorado World Tour," Shakira tells E! News. "I feel this will be my best tour yet and am thrilled to be supported by such an amazing partner as Rakuten, with whom I share the same values!"
Live Nation is producing the world tour.