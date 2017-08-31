This Is How Shakira Is Getting Ready for Her El Dorado World Tour

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blake Griffin, Kendall Kardashian

Everything We Know About Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin's Relationship

Vicki Gunvalson, Briana Culberson, Ryan Culberson

Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson Celebrates Son-in-Law's Marine Corps Milestone

Botched 412, Terry Dubrow

Botched Recap: Dr. Terry Dubrow Uses Leeches to Suck Blood From Actress Tawny Kitaen's Nipples!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Let's get one thing straight, Shakira doesn't play when it comes to her fitness!

The 40-year-old singer is getting ready to go on her El Dorado World Tour, and for the first time, she'll be taking her two sons with her. 

In the first video that the Colombian beauty shared, she's working on her famous abs while her coach cheers her on. "Getting ready for the tour! Trying to get in shape," she captioned the post. 

Read

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Couple's Workout, Revealed

And just when you thought her workout session was over, hours later, the star shared a video of her getting her fitness on in the pool. 

"Whatever it takes to prep for #ElDoradoWorldTour, even swimming at midnight Rocky style!" the singer wrote. 

Photos

The Hottest Summer Workout Spots

Shakira also showed us that after her aquatic workout, she was busy editing her music video for "Perro Fiel" which features Nicky Jam

In June, Shakira announced the El Dorado World Tour which will kick off Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany. A Latin American leg of the tour will be announced at a later date.

"Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world," the 40-year-old singer tells E! News in a statement. "I can't wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It's going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!"

Here is the complete list of tour dates:

Nov. 18, 2017: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Nov. 10, 2017: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Nov. 11, 2017: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Nov. 12, 2017: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Nov. 14, 2017: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 16, 2017: Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena

Nov. 17, 2017: Bilbao, Spain – BEC

Nov. 19, 2017: Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

Nov. 22, 2017: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Nov. 23, 2017: La Coruña, Spain – Coliseum da Coruña

Nov. 25, 2017: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 28, 2017: Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

Nov. 30, 2017: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Dec. 3, 2017: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Dec. 4, 2017: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jan. 9, 2018: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jan. 11, 2018: Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Jan. 12, 2018: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Jan. 16, 2018: – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Jan. 17, 2018: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena

Jan. 19, 2018: Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

Jan. 20, 2018: Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre

Jan. 22, 2018: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jan. 23, 2018: Chicago, IL – United Center

Jan. 26, 2018: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jan. 28, 2018: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jan. 29, 2018: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Feb. 1, 2018: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Feb. 3, 2018: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Feb. 6, 2018: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Feb. 7, 2018: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Feb. 9, 2018: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 10, 2018: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

The El Dorado World Tour is presented by Rakuten. "I'm so excited to be announcing the El Dorado World Tour," Shakira tells E! News. "I feel this will be my best tour yet and am thrilled to be supported by such an amazing partner as Rakuten, with whom I share the same values!"

Live Nation is producing the world tour.

TAGS/ Latin , Shakira , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.