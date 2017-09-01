Best Dressed of the Week: Amanda Seyfried, Gigi Hadid & More!

Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images
Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images
There's a long weekend ahead, but that doesn't mean the celebs slacked off when it comes to style.
Between model fittings for the Victoria's Secret fashion show, Venice Film Festival and pre-NYFW activities, celebs strutted, or shall way say sashayed, down the streets in the most envy-inducing garb.
Take Victoria's Secret models Jasmine Tookes, Maria Borges and Alessandra Ambrosio, who paired their crop tops or short-shorts with sky-high stilettos…in the rain, no less. Here's proof that all you need is confidence to pull of a look (good genes are just an added bonus).
End of summer blues? Victoria Beckham, Kristen Wiig and Kate Middleton are already thinking ahead to spring. The vibrant colors and floral print is unexpected as we head into fall, but these celebs were a breath of fresh fashion air.
For more best dressed looks of the week, keep scrolling.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was quite literally embracing the flowers while strolling around Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. Even on a rainy day, the royal looked like a walking visualization of spring, pairing a vibrant, long-sleeved tea dress with nude pumps.
Timur Emek/GC Images
Are models just birthed with the talent of strutting down the streets in the sexiest, most graceful way? OK, the unzipped hem of Alessandra's pants probably makes it easier, but pulling off sky-high white stilettos in the rain deserves our praise.
BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
No one makes monochrome lace look daytime appropriate like this supermodel. Gigi was snapped running errands in New York City in a crop top and matching, high-waist capris. Her satin flats made this look feel all the more luxe (and nighttime-ready).
Gotham/GC Images
Dead. That's what people will be when they see you walking around in the model's white button-up, red short-shorts, a pink purse, pointed-toe booties and a statement necklace we absolutely need now.
EVGA / BACKGRID
Legs for days! That's what we thought when we saw the Laguna Beach alum walk down the street to the Uncommon James pop-up store in West Hollywood. Don't forget—you can take a mini straight through fall with flirty, edgy tights.
Gotham/GC Images
The Victoria's Secret model isn't the only notable name wearing PVC leggings—Ashely Tisdale is a fan, too. The beauty put a sexy spin on the must-have trend by pairing it with a striped crop top with exaggerated sleeves. It's the perfect summer-to-fall look!
Jackson Lee/WireImage
Posh Spice was just photographed in NYC in her PJs resort 2018 collection, but when we saw her in these eye-catching trousers, our day instantly brightened up. That's the effect good fashion can do for you. Not to mention, if you can make a slouchy shirt look that fancy, you deserve a spot on our weekly best dressed list.
Venturelli/GC Images
Is that Anna Wintour at the 74th Venice Film Festival? No, it's the Bridesmaid star wearing a bob and blunt bangs just like the Vogue editor-in-chief. Kristen also wore a floral, pleated tea dress we think the fashion icon would definitely approve of.
Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images
What baby? The Mean Girls actress bounced back to her pre-baby body real quick, showing off her toned legs in a mini dress and stilettos at the Venice Film Festival.
