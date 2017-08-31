15 Unbelievable Bachelor Nation Job Descriptions and Their Actual Professions

Then there are suitors like Lucas "Whaboom" Yancey, whose fame-seeking shtick during Rachel Lindsay's season earned him the boot early on.

Whaboom went all out in representing his so-called job title, and as host Chris Harrisonexplained, "It's a lifestyle. It's an essence. It's who he is. It's a noun, it's a verb, it's an adverb... like, you can be Whaboom and you can be Whaboomed and you can Whaboom and you can call somebody a Whaboom."

So in the name of journalism, we rounded up 15 of the most ridiculous Bachelor Nation job titles and tracked down the contestant's actual professions. Check it below!