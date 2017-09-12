How to Avoid the Worst Wardrobe Malfunctions at the Gym

For some of us, the endorphin rush associated with working out comes before we even get to the gym. It happens when we're picking out exercise attire. With the explosive popularity of the athleisure trend and irresistible activewear brands like Beyoncé's Ivy Park, dressing up to exercise can be more of a thrill than actually doing it.

Hold up: Step away from the sports bralette.

If you're not careful about the clothes you're selecting for the gym, you could be at risk of pulling a Janet Jackson circa Superbowl 2004—right there on your yoga mat.

Embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions can happen anytime and anywhere, from the red carpet to the treadmill. The worst part is, you may not even realize it. So we asked celebrity trainer Kira Stokes—whose A-list clients include Candace Cameron Bure—about the most common mishaps for fitness attire, and how to avoid them.