7 Baby Products Adults Can Use, Too



When it comes to a good beauty hack, we're all over it.

That's because when a beauty hack works, it really works. Take baby products, for instance. Did you know that for pretty much any baby product out there, there's another (and arguably even better use) that has nothing to do with babies? Nipple cream, for example: We dare you to use it the next time your lips are extra-cracked and not be impressed.

But there's a ton more where that came from.