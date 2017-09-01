7 Baby Products Adults Can Use, Too

When it comes to a good beauty hack, we're all over it.
That's because when a beauty hack works, it really works. Take baby products, for instance. Did you know that for pretty much any baby product out there, there's another (and arguably even better use) that has nothing to do with babies? Nipple cream, for example: We dare you to use it the next time your lips are extra-cracked and not be impressed.
But there's a ton more where that came from.
So whether you have a baby and have these products handy already or just enjoy buying new stuff, here's how to use it—like an adult.
Use on: Flaky skin and to remove your makeup
If you're experiencing extra-dry skin on the regular, lather this on first thing out of the shower, even if your skin is still wet. It works so well because it's infused with shea & cocoa butter, which locks in up to 10 times more moisture. (Did we mention it expertly removes even the toughest of eye makeup?)
Use to: Clean your makeup brushes
When it comes to your precious, expensive and carefully curated selection of brushes, not just any soap will do. Instead of dish soap, which is harsh and dries out the bristels, use baby shampoo. This one's made with natural ingredients like lactic acid, essential oils and amino acids that keep hairs intact longer.
Use to: Shave your legs (and other areas)
Shaving is important, but if you don't have the right prep product, you'll be stuck with a nasty razor burn. Diaper rash cream is infused with calming ingredients (like olive, coconut and jojoba oil in this one) to help nourish sensitive skin. Pro tip: A little goes a long way.
Use for: Chapped lips
This one is strange, but, boy, does it work. The super-thick cream (intended for nipple soreness from breastfeeding) replenishes cracked lips thanks to heavyweight ingredients like jojoba, aloe vera, coconut oil and shea butter. Magic, we tell you!
Use instead of: Dry shampoo
Dry shampoo is every girl's lifesaver, this we know. If you're in a pinch, baby powder works just as well (if not better). Some advice: An organic formula that's talc-free is your best bet.
Use to: Cure a hangover
Hungover much? Sure, a hair of the dog does the trick (sometimes), but you're better off chugging some Pedialyte, pumped full of electrolytes, to help get you through it like a champ.
Pedialyte Advanced Care 1 Liter Oral Electrolyte Solution in Cherry Punch, $6
Use to: Remove makeup
Removing your makeup with traditional remover can get messy, that's why baby wipes are ideal for on-the-go. These are made with Vitamin E to soothe, and since they're fragrance and chlorine free, they are perfect for all skin types.
See, no baby needed.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.