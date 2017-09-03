Hencha Voigt and Astrid Bavaresco's Fight Gets Messy on WAGS Miami: "Bitch, Watch Your Back!"

The claws have officially come out.

Hencha Voigt and Astrid Bavaresco were at war as the green-eyed monster reared its ugly head in Sunday night's all-new episode of WAGS Miami.

Even though Astrid had been dating Kayla Cox's friend Michael Crouse, Faven Liuget also stepped in to set her up on a date with NFL player Johnathan Cyprien. Hey, the woman is single and mingling after all!

But that didn't sit well with Hencha, whose pleas for help in finding a man had been ignored. "Why would you hook her up on a date when I asked you?" Hencha wondered to Faven. "I'm so f--king annoyed!"

It only made matters worse when Astrid suggested she just wasn't "ready" for a relationship. After letting those words swirl around in her head, Hencha was nice and heated once the ladies met up for a group dinner.

"You go out every night. You're bouncing from dick to dick," she told Astrid. "I don't do that. I get wifed up." As Astrid attempted to defend herself, their disagreement continued to escalate. "That's the problem with women like you," she responded.

But Hencha wasn't backing down. "Shut the f--k up, ho!" she fired back.

Surprisingly, Astrid was the one to take the situation the next level by launching her drink into Hencha's face! "You threw a drink in my face, bitch!" Hencha yelled from across the restaurant. "Watch your back!"

See all the drama unfold in this week's episode recap!

