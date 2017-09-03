Hencha Voigt and Astrid Bavaresco's Fight Gets Messy on WAGS Miami: "Bitch, Watch Your Back!"

The claws have officially come out.

Hencha Voigt and Astrid Bavaresco were at war as the green-eyed monster reared its ugly head in Sunday night's all-new episode of WAGS Miami.

Even though Astrid had been dating Kayla Cox's friend Michael Crouse, Faven Liuget also stepped in to set her up on a date with NFL player Johnathan Cyprien. Hey, the woman is single and mingling after all!

But that didn't sit well with Hencha, whose pleas for help in finding a man had been ignored. "Why would you hook her up on a date when I asked you?" Hencha wondered to Faven. "I'm so f--king annoyed!"