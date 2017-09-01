Kayla Cox Calls Out Astrid Bavaresco for Dating Two Guys on WAGS Miami: "I Just Don't Get It!"

While it may seem like a double standard to Astrid, Kayla only sees one way to go. "No you don't have to cut him off, I just don't get why he deserved the manners to tell Jonathan and not Michael. I just don't get it." Kayla asked.

"It was Jonathan's curiosity to be like, ‘Hey are you dating? What are you doing?' Michael hasn't asked me, 'Hey are you exclusively only talking to me?'" Astrid claims. But Kayla is not buying what she's selling. "Didn't you say that [Faven Liuget] put the pressure on you to choose between a guy?" Kayla claims.

"No she didn't do that at all. You're the one telling me that I need to tell Michael something," Astrid defends. Uh-oh. Kayla may have started something she can't finish.