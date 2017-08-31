Bachelor in Paradise's Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Engagement Ring

Love is alive and well down in Paradise.

As viewers continue to witness connections (and some breakups) this season on ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, one couple has decided to take a huge step in their relationship.

E! News can confirm that Derek Peth proposed to Taylor Nolan during Wednesday's filming of Bachelor in Paradise's aftershow.

While details remain tight-lip for now, E! News has learned that Derek presented his leading lady with a Neil Lane ring valued at more than $60,000.

The bling includes over three carats of diamonds, platinum setting and a pave diamond band. And yes, we can't wait to see it too.