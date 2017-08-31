Cindy Crawford's Tribute to Princess Diana Reminds Us Just How Much of a "Class Act" She Was

When asked to describe Princess Diana, fans have many positive words to choose from.

Whether it's mother and wife to style icon and philanthropist, the royal family member earned admirers for countless reasons.

But as the world marks the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana's death, one Hollywood star is reminding fans just how much of a girls' girl Prince Harry and Prince William's mom was.

In a new Instagram post, Cindy Crawford shared a throwback to when she met Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. Her thoughtful words may just provide further insight into the "People's Princess."

"Remembering this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me," Cindy recalled in her post. "My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry."