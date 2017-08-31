Inside Sandra Bullock's "Normal Life" With Her Kids and Bryan Randall

"Home" is a variable term. Bullock owns several, including a Victorian mansion in the Garden District of New Orleans, an oceanfront house in Georgia, two houses in Los Angeles, a New York City townhouse and several properties in Austin, Texas, according to Variety.

Bullock and her boyfriend, a photographer, have been together for about two years and live together with her kids.

"Bryan is not only her partner but also her best friend," the source said. "They have a very down-to-earth relationship. He won't ever be that dude that wants the spotlight or walks the red carpet. Bryan is just really supportive of Sandy. They seem like they've been together forever when you're in their presence."

Bullock and Randall have been photographed together a few times over the years. In April, they were snapped exiting a Whole Foods together during a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Bullock has not talked publicly about their relationship. She has occasionally opened up about her kids.

Is she looking to expand her family? Not anytime soon, the source says, adding, "Bryan and Sandy are pretty cool with their full house but Sandy has this crazy heart that if she wants to do something for a child she will."

A second source told E! News that Randall has "stepped into the Dad role perfectly and is everything to Louis and Laila."

"He is very supportive of the kids, but also of everything that Sandy does," the source said. "He's involved with their school work, he goes to all of the kids birthday parties and he is always by Sandy's side with whatever she needs. They have built a great life together and the kids are the centerpiece."