Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz Are Dancing With the Stars Season 25's Latest Competitors

Please welcome two more Dancing With the Stars competitors to your TV screens this fall.

The official line-up of celebrities won't be announced until Sept. 6, sources tell E! News that Jordan Fisher and Frankie Munizare set to compete in season 25 when it premieres on Monday, Sept. 18.

Jordan, 23, is a singer and actor who appeared in Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie franchise before becoming the breakout star of Fox's Grease Live in 2016. He most recently performed on Broadway in Hamilton, and has over one million followers on Instagram.

Frankie, 31, is best known for playing Malcolm on Fox's hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle for six years, becoming one of Hollywood's most bankable teen stars, before putting his career on hold to become a race car driver. He's set to appear as a guest star on AMC's Preacher in season two.