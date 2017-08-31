The Simpsons Fires Longtime Composer Alf Clausen After 27 Years

Clausen addressed his firing on Twitter, writing, "Thank you for all of the support...unfortunately, the news is true..."

He takes his leave from the series after having begun composing music in 1990, making his debut in season two's first-ever "Treehouse of Horror" episode. Since then, virtually every song you've ever heard and loved on The Simpsons has been the work of Clausen. Believed to be the most Emmy-nominated composer of all time with 30 nominations, Clausen won twice for his work in 1997 and 1998.

Per Variety, speculation about Clausen's dismissal centers around cost-cutting measures, which have apparently been taking place on the show in recent years, despite the massive profits The Simpsons still rakes in. Clausen's use of a 35-piece orchestra weekly—something creator Matt Groening insisted upon from the start of the show—regularly costs millions of dollars per year.