Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Are in the Running for Cutest Couple Ever

Pay close attention to Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins because they are the definition of #couplegoals.

The adorable pair met in the first grade and dated in high school, staying friends throughout adulthood. Their five-year wedding anniversary is coming up this October, and their family of two has quickly grown into a family of four.

The "Die a Happy Man" singer—a song written for Akins—and his wife adopted a daughter from Uganda in 2017. Willa Gray Akins became an older sister not long after that when her new mom gave birth to a baby girl, Ada James Akins, in August.