Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named After Him

Ed Sheeran gave a special shout-out to one of his littlest fans at his concert in Miami Wednesday.

Couple Rocky Smith and Harmony Smith brought along their baby daughter, Cooper Sheeran Smith.

"How old is she?" Ed asked from the stage.

"One year," Harmony replied. "Her middle name is Sheeran!"

"Her middle name is Sheeran?" Ed said, adding, "I've never seen a baby this calm at a concert. Just chilling there for the whole thing and you guys have been loud, you're singing and she's just kinda like...I love babies."

He then dedicated his next song, "Dive," to Cooper, and asked the audience to sing along for her.

"I want you to be as loud as you can," he said. "'Cause she's gonna be chill."

"Ed Sheeran we didn't get a picture with you tonight, but you singing to my daughter was pretty amazing. We'll see you tomorrow!" Rocky wrote on Facebook, alongside a video.

Ed is set to perform in Orlando Thursday night.