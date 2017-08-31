Miley Cyrus Moved to Tears Over Hurricane Harvey and Donates $500,000 to Flood Relief Efforts

Warner Bros. Television
Miley Cyrus got emotional talking about the victims of Hurricane Harvey on an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and has pledged a hefty sum to help them.
At least 35 people have been killed in the flooding, which has driven tens of thousands from their homes and forced 32,000 people into shelter in Houston.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that Miley said backstage she is donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
"It'll make me cry. So, I can't really- I can't really talk about it," the singer said tearfully. "I don't know why it makes me so upset. It just really makes me just really upset. So I really hope people know...my grandma's sitting here and my mom's here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn't have that anymore, it'd just be really hard."
"So I'm really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand they can put themselves in those people's shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you," she said.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Ellen has herself pledged $50,000 of her own money to help the victims and on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, she presented a $1 million check courtesy of Walmart to J.J. Watt's crowdfunding initiative. More than $10 million has been raised since Sunday.
"What you're doing is incredible. We want to help," Ellen told Watts via FaceTime on her show, as seen in a sneak peek video posted online on Thursday. "Walmart is on track to donate over $20 million in cash and supplies to Hurricane Harvey relief. But, that is not all. Walmart is also donating $1 million to J.J.'s relief effort right now."
"I have no words," Watt said. "I literally- Thank you. Thank you to you, thank you to Walmart. This is- I promise you that I will make this money go a long way. I promise you that I will help these victims directly. I promise it will help rebuild Houston. You're incredible."
"J.J., you're incredible as well," Ellen said.
Miley and Ellen join a growing list of celebs who have pledged to donate large sums to help Hurricane Harvey victims. The list includes the likes of Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian and her family.
To donate to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey relief fund, click here.
Other organizations—including Coalition for the Homeless, Houston Food Bank, Houston SPCA, Salvation Army and Save the Children—are also accepting donations for relief efforts.