Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Welcome Baby No. 2

Baby No. 2 is here!

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have welcomed a happy and healthy baby, the Swedish Royal Court just revealed. "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy child at 11:24 a.m. on August 31 at Danderyd Hospital," a spokesperson said in a press release. "Both mother and child are in good health."

(The new royal baby's birth falls on the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.)

The newborn—whose name and sex has yet to be revealed—is the younger sibling to Prince Alexander, who was born on Apr. 19, 2016. Earlier this summer, Carl Philip and Sofia enjoyed a babymoon in the south of France with family members, including his sister Princess Madeleine.