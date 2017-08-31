Game of Thrones Cut a Finale Scene That Explains That Littlefinger Twist

It's been four days, and we still haven't stopped thinking about that Game of Thrones scene.

Not the one with the incest and Jon Snow's butt (though that's up there in our minds, too), but the one where we thought Sansa (Sophie Turner) was about to have her sister executed until she turned the tables on the table turner himself, Petyr Baelish (Aiden Gillen).

After Sansa convicted him of his many, many crimes, Arya (Maisie Williams) slit his throat, bringing Littlefinger's evil fine tuning of the Stark sisters' relationship to a swift end. While it was a much-deserved ending for the sniveling a--hole and a perfect way to bring the sisters back together, it came completely out of nowhere.