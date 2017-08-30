Amber Portwood Says She's ''Ready'' to Rekindle a Friendship With Farrah Abraham

Amber Portwood is ready to put the past behind her.

The Teen Mom OG star stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, where she shared her intentions to end an ongoing feud with co-star Farrah Abraham. The pair has clashed for years, mostly over drama surrounding their former significant others and each reality star's respective sex tape.

Portwood described Abraham as having a "very strong mind and strong opinions." She continued, "So do I. So I think it's natural for us to clash. Plus, she's crazy. We used to be friends, but I don't know what happened. I think she did things for publicity."

"I still love her to death," Amber said. "She knows that."