5 of the Most Affordable Stores to Buy Your Basics

The older you get, the less you need.
This is doubly true when it comes to your wardrobe. As any millennial transitioning into the working world knows, whatever is easiest is what you are going to wear. And we have a hunch that moms, professionals and anyone else, really, is of the same opinion.
That's why it's a good idea to par down your closet to just the basics. You know: a good pair of jeans, cotton shorts, comfy slides, that perfect white T-shirt, the list goes on.
Well if you don't want to spend a fortune on said necessities, we swear: These stores are a the best of bets.
Uniqulo's offerings are oft overlooked. Why? Everything they offer is the definition of basic, but if you take a look you'll be happy you did.
Uniqulo Women Supima Cotton V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $10; Uniqulo Women Flannel Checked Long-Sleeve Shirt, $25; Uniqulo Women Dry Stretch Long-Sleeve Sweat Hoodie, $20
We've grown to love Boohoo for having a cheap version of every single trend we want to try (including the super basic stuff like bodycon nude dresses, for example).
Boohoo Scarlett Roll Back Ponte Shift Dress, $6; Boohoo Plain PU Cap, $16; Boohoo Freida Basic Strappy Cami Bodycon Dress, $5
We won't judge you if this brand was a mainstay in your high school wardrobe. Lucky for you, their new stuff has a very grown-up but unstuffy vibe.
AEO Denim x Hi-Rise Jegging, $50; AEO Vintage Destroyed Sweater, $45; AEO Soft & Sexy Ribbed Bodysuit, $20
H&M is usually our go-to for professional looking basics that don't feel cheap. But don't forget they have some pretty rad loungewear, too.
H&M Cotton Shirt, $18; H&M Embroidered Sweatshirt, $25; H&M Cotton Chinos, $30
You might think of Topshop as your one-stop-shop for all things trending in the celeb world, but it has some surprisingly low-key picks, too.
Topshop Sporty Neppy Runner Shorts, $18; Topshop HITCH Studded Sliders, $45; Topshop MOTO Oversized Denim Jacket, $90
