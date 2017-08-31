Michael Jackson's Bad Album Turns 30: How the King of Pop Influenced Today's Biggest Artists

This week always marks a momentous time when thinking back on Michael Jackson's life.

Not only did the King of Pop's birthday fall on Aug. 29, but he also dropped one of his greatest albums of all time, Bad, on Aug. 31, 1987.

The album was highly anticipated as his fans had to wait five years following the release of 1982's Thriller. Not to mention, it marked Jackson's return to the spotlight after his nearly two-year disappearance that began in 1985.

Photos

Michael Jackson: A Life

Needless to say, Bad wasn't just an album...it marked a turn in the singer's life and a whole new sound to add to his ever-growing musical talent. Essentially, it epitomized the massive influence he had on many of today's biggest artists.

In fact, as we celebrate the 30-year (!!!) anniversary of Bad and honor the songs it brought us—like "Dirty Diana" and "Smooth Criminal"—let's take a look at all the stars that credit M.J. for being their biggest role model.

Check 'em all out by watching the video above!

