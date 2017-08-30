Chloe Bennet Reveals Why She Changed Her Last Name: “Hollywood Is Racist"

Don't mess with Chloe Bennet!

In a recent Instagram post, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star applauded Ed Skrein for stepping down from playing Major Ben Daimio in the Hellboy reboot. In the original comic, the character is of Asian descent, which Skrein is not. But after a commenter asked the actress why she changed her last name from Wang to Bennet when she is Asian American, she did not hold back.

"Changing my last name doesn't change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in China, speak Mandarin or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese," Bennet replied. "It means I had to pay my rent, and Hollywood is racist and wouldn't cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable. I'm doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again, just so they can get work. So kindly love, f--k off."