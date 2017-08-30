Come Hell or High Water: Inside Joel Osteen's $60 Million Megachurch Empire

Religion remains one of the most controversial topics of conversation in the entire world, the question of who or what, if anything, to worship serving to both unite and, perhaps even more frequently, divide.

So when you combine religion and money—and not just some money, but tens of millions of dollars, at least—you've got a simmering pot that's going to boil over the second that flame is cranked up a notch.

For the better part of two decades, Joel Osteen, televangelist and senior pastor of the Houston-based Lakewood Church, has seen his following grow exponentially, and his personal celebrity as a Word of Faith practitioner has transcended the religious-star set. Whether you've ever tuned into one of his sermons or not (he's preached to stadiums around the world, streams online and has his own 24/7 channel on Sirius/XM), you've likely heard of the telegenic Texan: He served as guest chaplain for both houses of Congress in 2012 at the behest of politicians from both sides of the political aisle, and during that trip to Washington, D.C., he threw out the first pitch at the Nationals-Astros game. He's been a guest on Oprah's Next Chapter, The Steve Harvey Show and Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, and last year he talked faith with the famously Catholic Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

And if you hadn't heard of the man who has written seven New York Times bestsellers and leads the largest congregation in the U.S., with an estimated 52,000 parishioners filling Lakewood's arena-style sanctuary on a weekly basis...

Chances are, you heard his name this week.