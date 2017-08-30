Behind the Scenes of Ronda Rousey's Bridal Beauty Look

Brian Bowen Smith
Ronda Rousey's bridal look was worthy of its own gold medal.
Before the MMA fighter wed longtime beau Travis Browne in front of family and friends in Hawaii, the star put her best face forward with help from her longtime makeup artist, Hee Soo. According to Soo, doing the famous bride's makeup was easy thanks to her "beautiful" skin.
"She really didn't have a lot on," the artist told E! News. "She is an athlete. They tend to have really beautiful skin because they sweat and work out so much. Your natural sweat cleans out your pores."
In addition to a great canvas, Rousey made Soo's job easier by keeping her look natural. "The 'no-makeup makeup look' was easy because she had a little tan," Soo dished.
Keeping with the theme, she used an orange eyeshadow by Stila on the star's eyes with a sheer nude color in the corner. As for the lip, the artist opted for a berry By Terry lip balm because it "makes you look like you just bit into a bunch of cherries."
As is typical for a wedding day, the makeup artist made sure to keep the look as long-lasting as possible. Of course, waterproof mascara was a necessity. "I knew her and Travis were going to be kissing a lot, so we wanted something that would not get everywhere and come off on him—that and the crying," the pro noted. "Her makeup looks so good because I do a lot of prep on her face beforehand."
That prep included an exfoliator by Fresh followed by Creme de la Mer moisturizer and Clé de Peau eye cream that also exfoliates the skin. On top, Soo applied Clé de Peau foundation.
In the end, the beautiful bride said "I do" in a Harper couture bridal gown from Galia Lahav's bridal couture collection, "Le Secret Royal," paired with a romantic bun by hairstylist Abraham Esparza and finished off with Soo's artistry.
"There was lots of crying and happiness," she described. "The makeup lasted all day."