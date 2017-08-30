All the Times Kate Hudson Was a Fitness Inspiration

Kate Hudson is famous for a lot of things: the iconic role of Penny Lane in Almost Famous, that yellow dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, her royal Hollywood roots.

But she's also an important figure in the fitness world. The star is the co-founder of the fitness brand Fabletics, a total go-to for our trendiest workout needs. As the face of line, Kate is committed to inspiring others to lead healthier, more active lives. Simply scrolling through her Instagram feed proves that passion is real.