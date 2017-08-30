Gwyneth Paltrow: "I've F--ked Up So Many Relationships"

Gwyneth Paltrow got super candid about her past love life in a recent podcast interview.
When asked if she had ever "f--ked up a relationship and had to fix it," the 44-year-old actress told Girlboss Radio's Sophia Amoruso in comments posted Wednesday, "Oh my God. I've f--ked up so many relationships, so many."
"I'm actually a pretty good friend and a good sister and a daughter and a mother but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f--ked up in the romantic slice of the pie," Paltrow said. "So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.
"So Brad Pitt, if you're listening," the host began.
"I f--ked that up, Brad," Paltrow said.
Barry King/WireImage.com
Paltrow and Pitt dated between 1995 and 1997 and were even engaged at one point. They were one of the most popular celebrity couples at the time.
The two met on the set of the thriller Se7en, in which she played his wife, who met a disturbing fate. The actor proposed to her in 1996 in Argentina, where he was filming Seven Years in Tibet. Pitt and Paltrow called it quits several months later.
"It's not because of any one specific event," Pitt's rep had told The New York Post about their split.
"I think I was a kid and I wasn't ready. He was too good for me," Paltrow said in 2015 on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio when asked about her relationship with Pitt. "I honestly do think, I was too young and didn't know what I was doing."
"I mean I was 22 when we met and it's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can't make a decision when you're 22 years old," she said.
Since 2014, Paltrow has been linked romantically to another Brad—Brad Falchuk, co-creator of Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens. The two met on the set of Glee in 2010 when she co-starred on the show. This past March, Paltrow posted on Instagram a selfie of the two in a birthday tribute to him.
After her split from Pitt, Paltrow dated Ben Affleck on and off for several years until 2000. Paltrow told Howard Stern that the actor "wasn't in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend."
Paltrow's longest public relationship was with Chris Martin. The two, parents to 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses, finalized a divorce in 2016.
They had announced their decision to separate in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. They famously called their split an "conscious uncoupling." The two remain on friendly terms and continue to co-parent their children.