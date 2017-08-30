Gwyneth Paltrow: "I've F--ked Up So Many Relationships"

Gwyneth Paltrow got super candid about her past love life in a recent podcast interview.

When asked if she had ever "f--ked up a relationship and had to fix it," the 44-year-old actress told Girlboss Radio's Sophia Amoruso in comments posted Wednesday, "Oh my God. I've f--ked up so many relationships, so many."

"I'm actually a pretty good friend and a good sister and a daughter and a mother but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f--ked up in the romantic slice of the pie," Paltrow said. "So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.

"So Brad Pitt, if you're listening," the host began.

"I f--ked that up, Brad," Paltrow said.