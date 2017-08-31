57 Random Facts About the Kardashians

Even Kardashian super fans might not know some of these random facts!

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we thought it would be fun to compile a list of some fascinating fun facts about E!'s first family.

Did you know that Kourtney Kardashian's middle name is Mary? Or that they actually found Kim Kardashian's diamond earring after she lost it in the ocean in Bora Bora?

Scroll down for 57 totally random facts about the Kardashian-Jenner family!

Photos

Random Facts About the Kardashians

Kardashians S1 poster

The First Line From the KUWTK Pilot Was...

The first words spoken on the show were Kim saying "I hate you all" in the first episode

Scott Disick, Todd Kraines, Prank, GIF, KUWTK

E!

Scott Didn't Know Who Todd Kraines Was

Scott Disick didn't meet the real Todd Kraines until a long time after he started prank calling Kris.

Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Khloe & Lamar's Wedding Was 30 Days After They Met

They walked down the aisle after knowing each other only one month.

Kim Kardashian, The View

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

Kim's First Date Was With TJ Jackson

TJ is Tito Jackson's son and their date was at a McDonald's.

Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

Kylie First Met Caitlyn Jenner Via FaceTime

They met via cell phone before they met in person.

Reign Disick, Mason Disick

Instagram

Mason & Reign Have the Same Birthday

Mason and Reign Disick share the same birthday five years apart. Mason was born Dec. 14, 2009 and Reign was born Dec. 14, 2014.

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kim Was on The Simple Life

Kim was in several episodes of The Simple Life with former BFF Paris Hilton.

I Am Cait S2 Show Package- Mobile App

KUWTK Has Produced 10 Spin-Offs

Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Sex With Brody, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, I Am Cait, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Rob & Chyna and Life of Kylie.

Kim Kardashian, Earring, GIF, KUWTK

E!

Kim's Earring Was Found

The family actually found Kim's missing diamond earring minutes after she lost it in the ocean on the infamous Bora Bora trip episode of KUWTK.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bound 2 Video

Def Jam Recordings

Kanye Was on the Set of Kim's "Jam" Music Video

Kim released her song "Jam" in 2011.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Salads the Girls Are Always Eating Are From Health Nut

In the valley.

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie 101

E!

Kylie Never Went to Prom

 On an episode of Life of Kylie, Kylie revealed she never went to prom because she was home schooled.

Tyler Perry's Tempation, Kim Kardashian

instagr.am

The Tyler Perry Conection

The same weekend KUWTK premiered, Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? was the No. 1 movie at the box office. Coincidentally, Kim would appear in Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor in 2013.

Kendall Jenner

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Kendall's First Job Was Walking Dogs

Just like lots of other pre-teens!

Kim Kardashian

Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com

Kim Filmed a Pilot for MTV

Kim filmed a pilot for a 2007 MTV series that never aired. The pilot co-stars Phil of the Future's Raviv Ullman

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Beyoncé Used the Kardashians' Doctor

Beyoncé used Kim Kardashian's OB-GYN to deliver her twins Runi and Sir. In fact, Dr. Paul Crane has delivered all the babies in the Kardashian family.

Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

Kourtney's Middle Name is Mary

Kourtney Mary Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram, Engagement Ring

Instagram

Kanye Proposed to Kim on Her 33rd Birthday

They got engaged at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Kim Kardashian. Elizabeth Taylor

Harpers Bazaar; Camerique/Getty Images

Kim Owns $65,000 Worth of Elizabeth Taylor's Jewelry

Kim won a bid for three of the famed actress' jade and diamond Lorraine Schwartz bangles at an auction.

Rob Kardashian, Robert Kardashian

Instagram

The Meaning of Arthur George...

Rob's Arthur George sock line is a combination of his middle name and his father's

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Capture Pix/REX/Shutterstock

Kim & Kourtney Keep Ex Boxes

They're boxes filled with memorabilia from past relationships and old boyfriends.

Kim Kardashian Instagram, Mason Disick

Instagram

Mason Cute Nickname

Kourtney's son Mason calls the KUWTK camera crew "the filmers."

Kourtney Kardashian

BKNY / AKM-GSI

Before KUWTK, Kourt Appeared on the Reality Show Filthy Rich: Cattle Ranch

The show aired in 2005.

Kylie Jenner, Selfie

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Kylie's Favorite Emoji Is the Red Heart

Kylie's favorite emoji is the red heart that's with the spade, diamond and club emojis (not the heart with the other colored hearts).

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Kim Was Upset at Kylie for Having Blue Hair at Her Wedding

Kim asked Kylie to dye her hair all black but Kylie never did.

Kris Jenner

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kris' Birth Name Is Kristen Houghton

But she now goes by just Kris.

Ryan Seacrest, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ryan Seacrest Didn't Come up With the Idea for KUWTK

Deena Katz, the current casting director for Dancing With the Stars, came up with the idea for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She was at Kris' house one night and said, "This is a reality show — I think you should really talk to Ryan Seacrest." After Katz connected Kris and Ryan, the show immediately took off.

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1314

E!

Kourtney Drinks Ghee Every Morning

Ghee is clarified butter.

Kim Kardashian, 2016 MTV VMAs

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Kim Always Blow-Dries Jewelry Before Putting It On

So it's not cold on her skin.

Todd Kraines, Instagram

Instagram

Todd Kraines Is the Son of Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Best Friend

Todd's dad is Larry Kraines. Larry and Robert Kardashian went to high school together and have been friends ever since.

LACMA 2015 Art+Film, Kim Kardashian

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kim Suffers From Preeclampsia

During her pregnancies Kim gets very high blood pressure and swelling.

Los Angeles, Hotspots, DASH

Melissa Hebeler / E!

The Family Owned Smooch Before DASH

The family's Calabasas children's boutique Smooch was actually opened in 2003, 6 years before their first DASH store opened.

Kourtney Kardashian

AKM-GSI

Kourtney's First Job Was as a Movie Production Assistant

She had to yell 'cut" and "rolling" all day.

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Splash News

Kendall & Kris' Birthdays Are 2 Days Apart

Kendall's is on Nov. 3 and Kris' is Nov. 5.

ESC: Khloe Kardashian, Tattoo Removal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Khloe Got Into a Car Accident in High School

She actually went through the windshield!

Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat

Rob Changes His Phone Number "10 Times a Year"

Yes, really.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami Season 2

E! Networks

The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami Theme Song Was Sung By Their Sister-in-Law

Leah Jenner, who's married to Brandon Jenner, sang it.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kris & Khloe Have Matching Tattoos

They have the same tattoo on their lower back.

Kendall Jenner, Eyebrows

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kendall's Middle Name Is Nicole

After Kris' late friend Nicole Brown Simpson.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Kris Refuses to Be Called Grandma

Her grandkids call her Lovey.

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

Kim Suffers From Psoriasis

Kris also battles the dry, itchy skin condition.

Kourtney Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Kourtney Has Breast Implants

She got them as a 22nd birthday gift.

Simon Huck, Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban

Instagram

Kim Executive Produced The Spin Crowd

Kim executive produced BFFs Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck's 2010 E! reality show The Spin Crowd about their PR business.

Khloe Kardashian

RAAK / CMaidana / BACKGRID

Khloe Is Obsessed With Marilyn Monroe

She loves the late movie star.

Rob Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for E!

Rob Ran Track in High School

He ran cross country.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner

Snapchat

Kylie's Middle Name Is Kristen

After her mother.

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty ImagesJamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kourtney Went to University of Arizona

Kourtney attended college in Tucson.

Scott Disick

David Becker/WireImage

Scott Disick Is Jewish

Scott grew up in the Jewish faith.

