This Riverdale Actress Says She's Getting Death Threats Because of Bughead

Amy Graves/GettyImages
Amy Graves/GettyImages
Nothing and no one gets between Betty and Jughead and fans of Riverdale are making sure of it!
Vanessa Morgan, the newest addition to the cast of the CW show, admitted to Glamour that she's already getting a little bit of heat for the role her character will play in Season 2. Despite it being six weeks before the premiere, fans are getting antsy.
As you may remember from the first season, Jughead is forced to switch schools and move to the other side of town, which will inevitably cause problems in his relationship with Betty. As if that weren't enough, throw in a new (very attractive) female character into the mix and you have yourself a love triangle.
The CW
"She's a Southside Serpent, a gang member, and Jughead's first friend," Morgan says of her character Toni Topaz. The pink headed darling may be making her way into Jughead's heart. "I might stir up the pot a bit with the Bughead relationship. There might be a little love triangle."
People jumping to conclusions about the pair might have a tough season ahead but not tougher than Morgan herself. "I've already had some death threats," she confessed. "But the thing is, it's half death threats because they don't want that [actually] happening, and there's half that's just all love." 50/50 isn't so bad.
She assures fans that they don't know for sure if the rumored love-triangle is "even going to happen" and adds that "people are just jumping to conclusions."
As for real-life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse who play the fan-favorite couple on television, Morgan says that "they have been nothing but welcoming to me."
Another interesting character dynamic for Toni Topaz is that she's bisexual, something that Morgan says is important for her to represent on television. "Don't judge a book by its cover, by someone's upbringing, or by who they love. I hope people watch Toni and think, ‘why are we judging people?' I would love that if people took that from my character."
We'll see more of Jughead, Betty and Toni when the second season of Riverdale premieres Oct. 11 on the CW.