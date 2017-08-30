Cameron Diaz Turns 45: Looking Back at Her Impressive Career Evolution From The Mask to Annie

Happy birthday to you, Cameron Diaz!

The actress—who's been taking a break from the spotlight recently—is probably ringing in her 45th birthday alongside her hubby, Benji Madden, and close group of A-list gal-pals (like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie) today...but we've got other plans.

First of all, it's hard to believe Diaz is 45 when we think back on her start in the industry and the many roles she played that still have a special place in our hearts (some of us make it a point to watch There's Something About Mary at least once a month).

In fact, the blonde beauty first made waves in the industry at just 21-years-old, starring alongside Jim Carrey with her role as Tina Carlyle in 1994's The Mask.