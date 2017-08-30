Cameron Diaz Turns 45: Looking Back at Her Impressive Career Evolution From The Mask to Annie

Happy birthday to you, Cameron Diaz!
The actress—who's been taking a break from the spotlight recently—is probably ringing in her 45th birthday alongside her hubby, Benji Madden, and close group of A-list gal-pals (like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie) today...but we've got other plans.
First of all, it's hard to believe Diaz is 45 when we think back on her start in the industry and the many roles she played that still have a special place in our hearts (some of us make it a point to watch There's Something About Mary at least once a month).
In fact, the blonde beauty first made waves in the industry at just 21-years-old, starring alongside Jim Carrey with her role as Tina Carlyle in 1994's The Mask.
Fast forward 20-plus years, and we now connect her with so many films it's almost hard to keep track.
She became a symbol of girl power in Charlie's Angels and voiced one of our favorite animated characters as Fiona in Shrek. She's been nominated for Golden Globes with films like Vanilla Sky and Being John Malkovich and won over our hearts with roles in movies like The Holiday and, most recently, Annie.
Needless to say, her impressive resume is worth a celebration all on its own...but since it's her birthday, we figured it's the perfect time to do so!
Check out her full career evolution by launching the video above!