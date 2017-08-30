Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Director Is Spilling All the Tea on That Steamy Jon & Dany Sex Scene

After a season of smoldering stares, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally gave into temptation and did the deed in Game of Thrones' season seven finale, giving fans what they wanted (two hotties knocking boots and another look at Kit Harington's naked booty, TBH) despite the fact that they're, you know, aunt and nephew.

But if you found the scene tame in comparison to most of the sexual antics the show's gotten up to in the past, there was a good reason for that. And the person you can blame? Director Jeremy Podeswa.

"With Jon and Dany's scene, the important thing for me was that it wouldn't be prurient in any way, that there's a very strong undercurrent in that scene," he told Indiewire. "It was shot very, very simply. It's basically just one steady push in shot to Jon and Dany and then that very important look between them at mid-level. And then a one-shot looking at Jon, then looking down at Dany. It wasn't about shooting a big lovemaking scene. Once they're making love, that's the story. There's no reason to kind of linger on that."